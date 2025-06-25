Scale AI exposed sensitive client data in public Google Docs

Scale AI, a leading data labeling company, has come under fire for major security lapses. The company is accused of exposing sensitive information about its clients including Meta , Google, xAI in public Google Docs. Business Insider discovered that several AI training documents marked "confidential" were publicly accessible. The revelation comes just as clients like Google, OpenAI, and xAI have paused work with Scale after Meta's $14.8 billion investment in the firm.

Project exposure How Google and xAI's information was leaked Business Insider found thousands of pages of project documents across 85 Google Docs linked to Scale AI's work with Big Tech clients. These included sensitive details like how Google used ChatGPT to improve its chatbot, Bard. For Elon Musk's xAI, public documents revealed details of "Project Xylophone," which aimed at improving the AI's conversational skills. Contractors working with the company revealed that this method is often used to share internal files among its vast army of at least 240,000 contractors.

Investigation underway Scale AI says it is conducting an investigation In light of these revelations, Scale AI has said that it takes data security seriously and is investigating the matter. A spokesperson for the company said, "We are conducting a thorough investigation and have disabled any user's ability to publicly share documents from Scale-managed systems." The spokesperson also emphasized their commitment to robust technical and policy safeguards to protect confidential information.