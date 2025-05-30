WhatsApp launches new creative tools for more personalized status updates
What's the story
WhatsApp is introducing new tools for its Status feature, expanding the ways users can express themselves.
The update will let you share collages, music clips, and new stickers as part of your WhatsApp Status.
The move comes after the company added the ability to add song clips from its music library to statuses in March.
These new creative tools build upon existing WhatsApp Status features such as the ability to share photos, videos, and GIFs that disappear after 24 hours.
User interaction
New features enhance user engagement
The new features are designed to boost user engagement on the platform.
The "Layout" feature will let you create a collage of up to six pictures in a customized layout for your status.
Another sticker called "Add Yours" will prompt followers to interact with their own photos, further encouraging user participation and creativity within the WhatsApp community.
Users can also post the song on its own as a standalone status update.
Implementation timeline
Meta's rollout plan for new status features
Meta has announced that the new status features will be rolled out soon and will be more widely available on WhatsApp in the coming weeks.
This means users can expect to see these updates on their app as part of an ongoing process aimed at making communication more fun and engaging on the platform.