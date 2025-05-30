What's the story

WhatsApp is introducing new tools for its Status feature, expanding the ways users can express themselves.

The update will let you share collages, music clips, and new stickers as part of your WhatsApp Status.

The move comes after the company added the ability to add song clips from its music library to statuses in March.

These new creative tools build upon existing WhatsApp Status features such as the ability to share photos, videos, and GIFs that disappear after 24 hours.