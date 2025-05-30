Perplexity's new AI feature turns your ideas into spreadsheets, dashboards
What's the story
Perplexity, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search engine taking on Google, has launched a new feature called Perplexity Labs. The tool is available for subscribers of the platform's $20/month Pro plan.
The primary function of Labs is to convert ideas into concrete outputs, like reports, spreadsheets, dashboards, and more.
It is currently accessible on the web as well as iOS and Android devices, with plans to expand to Mac and Windows apps soon.
Tool capabilities
Versatile tool for work and personal projects
While Perplexity has primarily focused on providing fast, accurate answers through its Search and Deep Research tools, the company says Labs pushes those capabilities even further.
Unlike traditional AI assistants, Perplexity Labs is designed to handle a range of work and personal projects that demand sustained effort.
According to the company, this launch represents a move from passive inquiry to active creation, transforming curiosity into tangible results.
Tool functionality
Take a look at the functionalities
Perplexity Labs can conduct research and analysis in approximately 10 minutes using tools such as web search, code execution, and chart or image creation to generate reports and visualizations.
You can also create interactive web apps and generate code for structuring data, applying formulas, and producing documents, all without needing a second tool.
Each generated file is organized in the Assets tab, while interactive elements like dashboards and slideshows are displayed in a separate App tab.
Twitter Post
It's like having an entire team at your disposal
Today we're launching Perplexity Labs.— Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) May 29, 2025
Labs is for your more complex tasks. It's is like having an entire team at your disposal.
Build anything from analytical reports and presentations to dynamic dashboards. Now available for all Pro users. pic.twitter.com/OSGV1dioeK
Business expansion
A step toward diversification
The launch of Perplexity Labs comes on the same day that Manus, a popular AI agent platform, debuted its slide deck creation tool.
This move is part of Perplexity's strategy to diversify its offerings beyond search.
The company is also testing a web browser called Comet and has recently acquired Read.vc, a professional social network.