What's the story

Perplexity, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search engine taking on Google, has launched a new feature called Perplexity Labs. The tool is available for subscribers of the platform's $20/month Pro plan.

The primary function of Labs is to convert ideas into concrete outputs, like reports, spreadsheets, dashboards, and more.

It is currently accessible on the web as well as iOS and Android devices, with plans to expand to Mac and Windows apps soon.