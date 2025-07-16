Goldman Sachs reports $3.7B profit in Q2, beats analyst expectations

Goldman Sachs has reported a massive profit of $3.72 billion for the second quarter of 2025, beating analyst expectations. The bank's earnings per share stood at $10.91, significantly higher than the predicted $9.53 by analysts at the London Stock Exchange Group. This stellar performance was largely driven by a strong recovery in trading and investment banking activities, despite market uncertainty due to US President Donald Trump 's tariffs.

Trades Trading division makes strong comeback this quarter Goldman Sachs's trading division saw a major comeback this quarter, with equities trading raking in a record $4.3 billion in revenue. This was $840 million more than analysts had expected. Even its fixed income, currencies, and commodities (FICC) trading unit exceeded expectations with revenues of $3.5 billion—up 9% year-over-year—despite market volatility from Trump's new tariffs on Asian tech products and metals.

Banking rebound Investment banking brought in $2.2B Goldman Sachs's investment banking division brought home $2.2 billion, a whopping 26% increase from last year. The growth was fueled by an uptick in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and capital raising activity, especially in the healthcare and tech sectors. This turnaround added around $400 million more than expected, contributing to the rise of GS stock.