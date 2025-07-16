GCCs of Fortune-500 companies increasing in India: Why it matters

India is increasingly becoming a hub for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) of Fortune 500 companies, according to a report by consulting firm ANSR. The study found that as of June 2025, 35% (174) of the world's top 500 companies have established their GCCs in India. This is an increase from the previous figures of 22% in 2015 and 28% in 2020.

Global confidence Over 67% Fortune Global 30 firms have GCCs here The report also highlights that over 67% of Fortune Global 30 companies have their GCCs in India. This shows the confidence that the world's largest corporations have in India's talent pool. The study was jointly conducted by ANSR and research firm UnearthInsight, and it found that these centers employ more than 950,000 professionals across India.

Regional dominance Bengaluru, Hyderabad main hubs for GCCs Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the main hubs for GCCs in India. Together they host over 200 such centers, employing over 560,000 professionals for Fortune 500 companies. These centers span various sectors including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail/Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare, and Automotive.