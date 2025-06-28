Why over 62,000 GM vehicles have been recalled in US

General Motors (GM) has announced a major recall of 62,468 Chevrolet Silverado trucks in the US. The move comes after concerns were raised over a potential safety hazard related to the brake pressure sensor assembly. As per the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a defect in these vehicles' brake systems could lead to fluid leakage and an electrical short circuit, increasing the risk of engine compartment fires.

Chemical impact Unauthorized chemical leads to potential short circuit risk The issue has been traced back to the use of an unauthorized chemical by a brake assembly supplier. This substance can cause a rubber component in the sensor to degrade over time, increasing the risk of a short circuit. This could generate excessive heat and pose a fire hazard—even when the vehicle is parked and turned off or left unattended.

Recall details Owners advised to park trucks outside The recall impacts select 2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado models, with GM claiming that only about 1% of the recalled vehicles may actually have the defect. To minimize risk, GM is advising owners to park the affected trucks outside and away from buildings/other structures until repairs can be made. Owners will start getting notification letters from July 28, with a second round of letters to follow once a permanent fix is available.