General Motors Defense showcases Hummer EV-based Electric Military Concept Vehicle

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 01, 2023 | 05:19 pm 2 min read

Hummer EMCV rolls on rugged steel wheels (Photo credit: General Motors)

General Motors Defense has taken the wraps off the all-new Electric Military Concept Vehicle (EMCV). The concept e-SUV is a stripped-down version of the Hummer EV. It uses the same chassis and triple-motor setup as the standard model but features a heavily modified body to accommodate the equipment used by the armed forces. The electric vehicle can travel up to 483km per charge.

Why does this story matter?

The Humvee was originally developed for the US armed forces as a Light Tactical Vehicle for carrying troops and equipment. However, after witnessing a demand for a civilian version of the capable off-roader, General Motors introduced the iconic Hummer SUV. Now, the automaker's defense division is planning to go full circle by adding a rugged version of the Hummer EV to the army soon.

The EV rides on 37-inch tires and flaunts all-LED lighting

The Hummer EMCV flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a rugged-looking bumper with an electric winch, sleek LED headlamps, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a raked windscreen. It features a sturdy tubular roll cage in place of doors and roof for easy access, along with a 46-inch gun ring and a swing side-arm mount. The EV rides on 18-inch steel wheels wrapped in 37-inch all-terrain tires.

It has a minimalist cabin with bucket-type seats

The Hummer EMCV gets a minimalist cabin. The EV gets rid of all creature comforts of the standard model and features bucket-type seats covered in fabric upholstery, multipoint seatbelts, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 12kW diesel-powered generator in the boot for range extension. The cabin can be customized as per the requirement of the armed forces.

It is backed by a triple electric motor setup

The Hummer EMCV draws power from a triple electric motor setup that is linked to GM's 800V Ultium battery pack. The rugged-looking EV promises a range of up to 483km on a single charge, with an additional 160km added from the onboard diesel-powered generator.

What will the Hummer EMCV cost?

The pricing details of the Hummer EMCV are not available to the general public, as the rugged EV is designed only for military use. Currently, the vehicle is in the final concept stage and is awaiting approval from the US armed forces. For reference, the standard Hummer EV carries a starting price tag of $79,995 (around Rs. 65.67 lakh) in the US.

