Hyundai refreshes i20 with MY-2023 upgrades: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 11, 2023, 04:49 pm 2 min read

2023 Hyundai i20 rolls on 16-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

The third-generation i20 has been one of the most popular models in Hyundai's line-up since its arrival in 2020. However, its design has now started to age, especially with the arrival of new/updated rivals such as Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. To rejuvenate the popularity of the premium hatchback, the South Korean automaker has now refreshed the model with MY-2023 updates.

Why does this story matter?

Based on Hyundai's K2 platform, the third-generation i20 scored a decent three-star rating for both adult and child occupant safety in Global NCAP's crash test.

It was a popular choice in the premium hatchback segment. However, its dominance was soon tested by offerings from rivals like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.

In a bid to regain lost ground, the carmaker has refreshed the four-wheeler.

The hatchback retains the brand's Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy

On the outside, the 2023 Hyundai i20 retains the brand's Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy with an overall aggressive, hunkered-down stance. It features an enhanced front fascia with all-new LED headlamps with integrated eyebrow-like DRLs, sharp-looking bumpers, redesigned blacked-out grille, a silvered rear diffuser, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It gets three new paint schemes: Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Gray Pearl, and Meta Blue Pearl.

It features a new Lucid Lime interior color package

To freshen up the interiors of the 2023 i20, Hyundai is offering the car with a new Lucid Lime interior color package. It features a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, Lime-colored trims on the door panels, AC vents and switches, and black fabric upholstery with contrasting green stitching. It packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

It is equipped with the 'Hyundai Smart Sense' ADAS suite

To up the safety quotient, the 2023 i20 comes equipped with the "Hyundai Smart Sense" suite of ADAS functions. It features Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with 'Pedestrian,' and 'Cyclist' detection, Lane Following Assist (LFA), Rear Cross-traffic Collision Assist (RCCA), Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA), and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC). To further ensure the safety of the passengers, the hatchback gets multiple airbags and ESC.

It is offered with a new mild-hybrid powertrain

On the performance front, the 2023 Hyundai i20 now gets a new 1.0-liter T-GDi engine with a 48V mild-hybrid setup. The mill churns out 118hp of maximum power. It is mated to a 6-speed iMT or an optional 7-speed DCT gearbox.