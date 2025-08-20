Australian spinners with best figures vs SA in home ODIs

Australian opener Travis Head bowled an incredible spell in the first ODI against South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. Albeit in a losing cause, the part-time off-spinner picked up four wickets as South Africa posted 296/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Head's bowling was instrumental in triggering a middle-order collapse for South Africa. On this note, let's look at the best ODI bowling figures by an Australian bowler against South Africa in home ODIs.

#1 Travis Head - 4/57 in Cairns, 2025 The aforementioned Cairns game saw Head become the first Aussie spinner to take an ODI four-fer against South Africa at home. Head's middle-over spell brought SA down from 223/2 to 230/5. They eventually finished at 296/8. He dismissed Dewald Brevis and Tristan Subbs in an over besides removing Ryan Rickelton and Keshav Maharaj. Though the Aussies failed to chase down the target, Head finished with 4/57 in nine overs.

#2 Brad Hogg - 3/32 in Melbourne, 2006 A five-wicket haul from Brett Lee meant SA were folded for 186 while chasing 246 in the 2006 Melbourne ODI. The pace spearhead was well supported by left-arm spinner Brad Hogg in the game. The latter claimed key wickets of Herschelle Gibbs and Mark Boucher before trapping Johan van der Wath. Hogg finished his spell with 3/32 from 10 overs.