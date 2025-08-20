'Game must...' - Wasim Akram on Indo-PAK  Asia Cup clash

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has said that the ﻿T20 Asia Cup 2025 should go ahead even if Team India doesn't play against Pakistan. The tournament is set to take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9-28, with eight teams divided into two groups. Group A includes India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman while Group B has Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

Venue details Asia Cup 2025 to be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Despite being the official host, India will play its matches at neutral venues for three years when the tournament is hosted by India or Pakistan. This was agreed upon between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Of the 19 matches scheduled in Asia Cup 2025, Dubai will host 11 while Abu Dhabi will stage eight fixtures.

Match lineup India to kick off campaign on September 10 The Asia Cup 2025 will kick off with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong on September 9 in Abu Dhabi. India will start its campaign against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, before facing Pakistan in a much-anticipated clash on September 14. Their last group-stage match against Oman is scheduled for September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Tournament progression Super Four stage and final in Dubai The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage, which will run from September 20-26. If India tops Group A, all their Super 4 matches will be played in Dubai. However, if they finish second, one match will be held in Abu Dhabi and two in Dubai. The final is scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

Akram's perspective Akram calls for Test series between India, Pakistan Speaking on the Stick With Cricket Podcast, Akram said: "Asia Cup schedule is out, there is backlash. But we in Pakistan are calm. We will be fine whether we play or don't play." He emphasized that "the game must go on," whether Pakistan play India or not. The legendary bowler also expressed hopes for a Test series between India and Pakistan in his lifetime, urging both nations to focus on sporting achievements rather than political tensions.