2023 Hyundai VERNA sedan teased prior to launch: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 22, 2023, 01:04 pm 2 min read

2023 Hyundai VERNA features a full-width LED DRL

Hyundai has revealed the sketches of the 2023 VERNA on its website, ahead of its launch in India on March 21. The updated sedan looks radically different from the outgoing model and borrows a few design cues from its elder sibling, the ELANTRA. The automaker will be offering the new-generation vehicle with two 1.5-liter BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol engines.

Why does this story matter?

With the recent onslaught of SUVs in the Indian market, the sedan segment has seen a steady decline over the last few years.

However, a few notable exceptions to the trend are the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, SKODA SLAVIA, and Hyundai's current-generation VERNA, which have managed to keep the category alive.

The South Korean carmaker is now updating its offering to make it more appealing.

The sedan flaunts a sloping roofline and all-LED lighting setup

The upcoming VERNA follows the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language and flaunts a redesigned front fascia with a muscular bonnet, a large grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a full-width DRL, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. H-shaped connected LED taillights grace the rear end.

It will be backed by two 1.5-liter petrol engine options

The new Hyundai VERNA will draw power from a 1.5-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine and a 1.5-liter MPi, naturally-aspirated petrol motor. Both mills will likely get a mild-hybrid system. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and an IVT gearbox.

It will feature a digital instrument cluster and ADAS functions

The interiors of the 2023 Hyundai VERNA are under wraps. However, we expect the sedan to get a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, a sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, automatic climate control with an air purifier, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety should be ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 Hyundai VERNA: Pricing

Hyundai has opened the order books for the 2023 VERNA in India. The carmaker will be announcing the pricing details of the sedan at its launch event on March 21. It should cost more than the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

