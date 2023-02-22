Auto

Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100 breaks cover as one-off supercar

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 22, 2023, 11:11 am 2 min read

Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100 features a faux PC case on the back (Photo credit: Lamborghini))

Italian supercar marque Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the one-of-a-kind Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100. The unique model was designed in collaboration with Japan's most disruptive contemporary artist IKEUCHI, to celebrate the company's 60th anniversary. Inspired by Cyberpunk 2077, the designer has blended various elements from the video game with the standard STO model. '111100' is the binary code for the number 60.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2014, the Huracan has been one of the highest-selling supercars from the stables of Lamborghini. The vehicle reached the 20,000-unit production milestone in just eight years.

Now, the company has showcased a one-off model called the "Time Chaser_111100" to commemorate its 60th anniversary.

The four-wheeler is based on the track-focused STO version, which packs a potent 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine.

The supercar flaunts a faux PC case at the back

Designer IKEUCHI has used various design elements from cyberpunk and robot anime, on the one-off Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100, such as a faux PC case on the back with multiple colorful panels that resemble graphic cards. It flaunts a sculpted hood, a raked windscreen, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, an air splitter, ORVMs, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Y-shaped LED taillights grace the rear.

It is backed by a 640hp, V10 engine

The Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100 draws power from a 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine that churns out 640hp of maximum power and 565Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 7-speed LDF DCT gearbox with a limited-slip differential.

The coupe features Alcantara upholstery and carbon fiber trims

On the inside, the Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100 gets special "60th anniversary" badges on the door sills. It features two racing-style bucket seats, Alcantara upholstery, carbon fiber trims over the dashboard and center console, a flat-bottomed multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

What about its availability?

The pricing details of the special Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100 have not been disclosed by Lamborghini, as it is a one-off creation to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the brand. The supercar will likely be auctioned, sometime in the coming months.