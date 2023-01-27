Auto

Maserati celebrates 75th anniversary with GranTurismo PrimaSerie: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 27, 2023, 07:26 pm 2 min read

Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie flaunts quad exhaust tips (Photo credit: Maserati)

Italian luxury and sports carmaker Maserati has taken the wraps off the limited-run GranTurismo PrimaSerie model for the global markets. The automaker will produce just 75 units of the celebratory supercar. The special edition model is offered with two distinctive paint schemes: Grigio Lamiera with contrasting bright red accents and Nero Cometa with subtle mint green details.

Why does this story matter?

The first-generation Maserati GranTurismo surprised the automotive world by offering a capable chassis and a 4.2-liter V8 engine tuned by Ferrari at a relatively affordable price point.

The brand is now commemorating its 75th anniversary by launching a special edition model of the GranTurismo called PrimaSerie.

The limited-run model features a unique logo on the hubcaps and dual-tone leather upholstery.

The coupe flaunts a blacked-out grille with a "Trident" logo

The Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie retains the overall design of the standard model and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille with a "Trident" logo, sweptback LED headlights, a front air splitter, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the coupe is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and multi-spoke alloy wheels with red or mint green pinstripes. Wrap-around LED taillamps grace the rear end.

It is backed by a 3.0-liter V6 engine

The Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie is offered with the same 3.0-liter, Nettuno V6 engine that powers the MC20. The mill generates a maximum power of 550hp and a peak torque of 650Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The supercar features dual-tone leather upholstery with contrast stitching

On the inside, the Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie has a sporty four-seater cabin and features special black and ice leather upholstery with red or mint green contrast stitching, a digital clock with interchangeable faces, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with carbon fiber paddle shifters. The coupe packs a dual-screen setup for the infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. We expect the limited-run coupe to carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 2.25 crore (ex-showroom) in India.