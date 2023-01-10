Auto

Hyundai reveals 2023 AURA in India; bookings now open

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 10, 2023, 12:54 pm 2 min read

2023 Hyundai AURA is available in 6 shades (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed the 2023 iteration of its AURA sedan in India. It can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 11,000. As for highlights, the four-wheeler has a refreshed look and gets a spacious cabin loaded with safety features. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 1.2-liter engine in petrol and CNG forms.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 iteration of the Hyundai AURA offers better looks and more features in comparison to its predecessor.

The updated car should be showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and rack up decent sales on our shores.

Once up for grabs, the four-wheeler will take on rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze here.

The car has 15-inch wheels and LED taillights

The 2023 Hyundai AURA has a sloping roofline, a new grille, a body-colored bumper with integrated LED DRLs, and swept-back projector headlights. It is flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. A revised spoiler and LED taillamps grace the rear. It is available in Polar White, Starry Night, Teal Blue, Titan Gray, Fiery Red, and Typhoon Silver shades.

The four-wheeler makes 82hp in petrol form

The Hyundai AURA runs on a 1.2-liter Kappa engine that makes 82hp/113.8Nm in petrol form and 68hp/95.2Nm in CNG guise. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The sedan gets a wireless phone charger

The new Hyundai AURA gets a cabin with automatic temperature control, a wireless phone charger, a smart key with a push start/stop button, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice recognition. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, reverse parking sensors, and ESC ensure the safety of the passengers.

2023 Hyundai AURA: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability information of the 2023 Hyundai AURA in India will be announced in the coming days. However, the vehicle should carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).