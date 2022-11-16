Auto

Genesis X Convertible debuts with futuristic looks and electric powertrain

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 16, 2022, 10:21 am 2 min read

Genesis X Convertible concept offers 4 seats (Photo credit: Genesis)

Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis has revealed its X Convertible concept car at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. We do not know if it will head to production. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler flaunts a futuristic design and offers an opulent four-seater cabin with a wrap-around cockpit. It is backed by an electric powertrain whose specifications have not been disclosed.

Why does this story matter?

The Genesis X Convertible concept is the third addition to the brand's X family after the Genesis X and Genesis X Speedium Coupe.

The company claims that the new vehicle showcases its "Athletic Elegance design language in its purest form" and provides an "unparalleled sensory experience" for its passengers.

If it ever heads to production, it will surely attract a lot of buyers.

The car has quad taillights and cameras

The Genesis X Convertible concept sports a lengthy hood with indents, split-style LED lights, a smiling Genesis crest, a wide air vent, and Crane White paintwork. The car is flanked by two doors, cameras instead of ORVMs, and aerodynamic wheels with a G-Matrix pattern. Quad wrap-around taillights and a ducktail spoiler are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It runs on an electric powertrain

The Genesis X Convertible concept draws power from an electric powertrain whose specifications are not available. However, the company claims that the powertrain sets "the perfect stage to embrace the thrill of driving."

The four-wheeler gets a wrap-around instrument cluster

The Genesis X Convertible concept has a Giwa Navy-colored cabin, featuring a mechanical hard top with a transparent moon roof, four seats with headrests, and a two-spoke, flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a wrap-around instrument cluster that cocoons the driver cockpit and seamlessly integrates with the center console. Dancheong Orange-colored stitching on the seats is also available.

Genesis X Convertible concept: Availability

The Genesis X Convertible is a concept vehicle and is unlikely to head to production anytime soon. However, the brand claims that the four-wheeler showcases its design language for the future.