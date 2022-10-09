Auto

#AutoBytes: Top CNG-powered cars in India priced under Rs. 10L

#AutoBytes: Top CNG-powered cars in India priced under Rs. 10L

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 09, 2022, 01:15 am 3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is powered by a 1.2-liter K-series DualJet engine (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

With the rising cost of petrol and diesel in India, almost all automakers are launching electrified or alternate fuel versions of their offerings. Since the infrastructure for EVs is still in a developing stage, CNG-powered vehicles are the best bet for those looking for better fuel efficiency with slightly lower emissions. Here's our list of the top four CNG cars under Rs. 10L (ex-showroom).

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki is the leader in the Indian automobile market in terms of sales figures and has the largest share of CNG-powered vehicles in the country.

The homegrown automaker has been one of the earliest promoters of CNG, too.

However, with the rising demand for alternative fuel in recent years, carmakers such as Tata Motors and Hyundai are also entering the highly-lucrative segment.

Car #1 Tata Tiago iCNG: Price starts at Rs. 6.3 lakh

Tata Tiago iCNG has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 26.49km/kg. The hatchback flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a sleek grille, projector headlights, steel wheels with full-size covers, and wrap-around taillamps. Inside, the five-seater cabin has a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, dual airbags, and ABS for safety. It draws power from a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated engine that generates 73hp/95Nm.

Car #2 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: Price begins at Rs. 7.16 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS's CNG variant delivers an ARAI-rated mileage of 18.9km/kg. The car has a sculpted bonnet, a gloss black grille, swept-back projector headlamps, roof rails, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The spacious cabin gets ambient lighting, a sunroof, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags. The hatchback is fueled by a 1.2-liter, inline-four, naturally-aspirated mill that develops 68hp/95.2Nm.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG: Price starts at Rs. 7.77 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG has an ARAI-rated fuel-efficiency figure of 30.9km/kg. The hatchback sports a muscular bonnet, a honeycomb-mesh grille, projector LED headlights, 15-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, the five-seater features fabric upholstery, keyless entry, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, and a rear-view camera. It is offered with a 1.2-liter, inline-four, DualJet, K-series engine that produces 77hp/98Nm.

Car #4 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price begins at Rs. 8.23 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire's CNG version delivers a claimed mileage of 31.12km/kg. The sedan gets a chrome-lined grille, sloping roofline, swept-back projector headlights, 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. On the inside, the car has a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear AC vents, dual airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors. It is powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-four, naturally-aspirated K-series motor that churns out 76hp/98.5Nm.