2023 Vespa GTS goes official; gets four new variants

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 09, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

2023 Vespa GTS rides on 12-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Piaggio)

Piaggio has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the Vespa GTS range in the UK with a starting price tag of £5,250 (approximately Rs. 4.82 lakh). The scooter is now offered in four new variants: Standard, GTS Super, GTS Supersport, and GTS Supertech. It has received minor cosmetic tweaks in form of redesigned mirrors, mudguard, and front apron over the outgoing model.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Vespa moniker has been synonymous with scooters ever since its inception in 1946. The word Vespa means "wasp" in English, which aptly describes the agile nature of the vehicle, similar to the insect.

Italian marque Piaggio conceptualized the scooter as a modern mode of transportation for the masses post the Second World War.

The Vespa's GTS model tries to continue the legacy.

Design The scooter flaunts a neo-retro design with all-LED lighting setup

Vespa GTS has a neo-retro design language and sits on a monocoque chassis. It flaunts a revised front apron with indicators, a circular LED headlamp unit, angular chromed mirrors, a wide handlebar, a flush-fitted front storage compartment, a single-piece seat, a chrome grab rail, and a squared-out LED taillamp. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels and gets a digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity.

Information It is offered with two petrol engine options

The 2023 Vespa GTS is offered with two engine options: a 125cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected "i-GET" mill (10hp/10.2Nm) and a 278cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected "HPE" motor (23.8hp/26Nm). The transmission duties are taken care of by a CVT gearbox.

Safety It is equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Vespa GTS comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties are taken care of by a single-sided hydraulic unit at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end of the scooter.

Information 2023 Vespa GTS: Pricing

In the UK, the 2023 Vespa GTS will set you back by £5,250 (approximately Rs. 4.82 lakh) for the base GTS 125 variant and £6,400 (roughly Rs. 5.88 lakh) for the range-topping GTS 300 Supertech model.