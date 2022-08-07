Royal Enfield Hunter 350 goes official in India: Check prices
Royal Enfield has launched the Hunter 350 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.5 lakh. The retro-scrambler is available in three variants: Retro Factor, Metro Dapper, and Metro Rebel. The motorcycle is underpinned by the newly-developed J-series architecture, which it shares with the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The two-wheeler is currently the most affordable model from the homegrown brand.
- Royal Enfield made its debut in 1901 and is making good progress with its all-new J-series platform in India.
- The new architecture immensely reduced the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels on the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 and improved the overall ride and handling characteristics of the motorcycles.
- The Hunter 350 is an all-new affordable offering from the brand using the same platform.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sports a teardrop-shaped 13-liter fuel tank, wide handlebar, a blacked-out round headlamp unit, ribbed-pattern single-piece seat, split-type grab rails, an upswept exhaust, circular mirrors, and LED taillamp. The motorcycle houses a semi-digital instrument cluster with a Tripper Navigation unit and rides on 17-inch wheels. It is offered in six colors, including Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Dapper White, and Dapper Gray.
The Hunter 350 is offered with the capable 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, J-series engine sourced from the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The mill churns out a maximum power of 20.2hp, peak torque of 27Nm, and is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Hunter 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front and 6-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.
In India, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts at Rs. 1.5 lakh for the base Retro Factor model, the mid-spec Metro Dapper variant costs Rs. 1.64 lakh, and the range-topping Metro Rebel trim is priced at Rs. 1.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).