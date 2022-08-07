Auto

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 goes official in India: Check prices

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts at Rs. 1.5 lakh (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has launched the Hunter 350 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.5 lakh. The retro-scrambler is available in three variants: Retro Factor, Metro Dapper, and Metro Rebel. The motorcycle is underpinned by the newly-developed J-series architecture, which it shares with the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The two-wheeler is currently the most affordable model from the homegrown brand.

Royal Enfield made its debut in 1901 and is making good progress with its all-new J-series platform in India.

The new architecture immensely reduced the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels on the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 and improved the overall ride and handling characteristics of the motorcycles.

The Hunter 350 is an all-new affordable offering from the brand using the same platform.

Design The motorcycle is available in 6 shades

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sports a teardrop-shaped 13-liter fuel tank, wide handlebar, a blacked-out round headlamp unit, ribbed-pattern single-piece seat, split-type grab rails, an upswept exhaust, circular mirrors, and LED taillamp. The motorcycle houses a semi-digital instrument cluster with a Tripper Navigation unit and rides on 17-inch wheels. It is offered in six colors, including Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Dapper White, and Dapper Gray.

Information It is backed by a 20hp, 349cc J-series engine

The Hunter 350 is offered with the capable 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, J-series engine sourced from the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The mill churns out a maximum power of 20.2hp, peak torque of 27Nm, and is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety The bike is equipped with dual-channel ABS

To ensure the rider's safety, the Hunter 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front and 6-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing

In India, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts at Rs. 1.5 lakh for the base Retro Factor model, the mid-spec Metro Dapper variant costs Rs. 1.64 lakh, and the range-topping Metro Rebel trim is priced at Rs. 1.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).