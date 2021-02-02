-
Kawasaki Ninja 300 to be launched by April; bookings openLast updated on Feb 02, 2021, 07:36 pm
Japanese automaker Kawasaki will reportedly launch the BS6-compliant Ninja 300 motorcycle in India by early-April. Meanwhile, the unofficial bookings have commenced for a token amount of Rs. 10,000-50,000.
As for the highlights, the bike will have a sporty look, an all-LED lighting setup, and a TFT instrument cluster. It shall draw power from a 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine.
Here's our roundup.
Design
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300: At a glance
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will have a fully-faired design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and sporty graphics.
It shall pack a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and an all-LED setup for lighting.
The bike is likely to have a kerb weight of 179kg and a 17-liter fuel tank.
Information
Power and performance
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 296cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor will generate around 38.5hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque.
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
The suspension duties on the bike should be taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a Uni-Trak gas-charged shock absorber on the rear.
Information
What about the pricing?
In India, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will carry a price-tag of around Rs. 3.20 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it Rs. 22,000 more expensive than the outgoing BS4 model (Rs. 2.98 lakh).