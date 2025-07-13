'Must be...some truth': Amaal on harassment allegations against uncle Anu

Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik has distanced himself from his uncle and composer Anu Malik , who was accused of sexual harassment during the MeToo movement. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, he said he didn't support Anu because he doesn't consider him family. "I was very embarrassed when he was accused of these things. We never had a relationship," Mallik said.

Allegations 'There must be some truth to it...': Mallik Mallik added, "But I think if so many people raised their voice against him, I believe there must be some truth to it. Why would people come and say it otherwise? There is no smoke without fire. Five people can't talk against the same person." The allegations were made by multiple women who accused Anu of inappropriate behavior. These include Shweta Pandit, Sona Mohapatra, and Neha Bhasin.

Family concerns My father feared I might be accused too: Mallik Mallik, who has composed music for movies such as Badla and Golmaal Again, revealed that his father once feared he might also be accused during the MeToo movement. "Once my dad asked me if I too will be dragged in this movement. I said, there is no chance," he said. "I can never be the person who will ask for physical favors in return of songs. All the girls worked with me have felt safe."

Family dynamics 'I am respectful toward him...' Mallik said he maintains a respectful distance from his uncle but doesn't share any personal bond with him. "I am respectful toward him when I see him in public. But after knowing his wrongdoings, I am not on good terms with him," he said. "I don't have any relationship with his family. I haven't met them in years."

Professional rivalry Anu sabotaged my father's career, claims the singer Mallik also opened up about the professional rivalry between his father, Daboo Malik, and Anu. He accused Anu of sabotaging his father's career. "Anu Malik was overly competitive with my father. He wanted to prove that he is the best composer from his family and often tried to sabotage my dad's career," he said.