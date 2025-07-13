Day-Night Test: Australia struggle against West Indies pace attack
What's the story
Australia's batting line-up crumbled on Day 1 of the third and final Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. They were folded for just 225 runs in their first innings despite being well placed at 129/2 at one stage. Shamar Joseph claimed four wickets. In response, WI finished the day at 16/1 as Mitchell Starc, playing his 100th Test, struck early. Notably, the ongoing game is a Day-Night affair as Australia are 2-0 up in the series.
Match highlights
Debutant Joseph shines with the ball
Six of Australia's top eight batters touched the 20-run mark, but none of them managed a half-century. Cameron Green (46) and Steve Smith (48) were their top run-getters, having added 61 runs for the third wicket. However, WI pacers ran down the middle and lower order as the Aussies perished for a paltry score. Youngster Joseph made his mark with impressive figures of 4/33 in 14 overs. Notably, Alzarri Joseph could only bowl seven overs due to an injury.
Bowling brilliance
A collective bowling effort from West Indies
Along with Joseph, Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves also shined with the ball for West Indies. Seales took 3/59, while Greaves claimed 3/56. The trio shared all 10 Australian wickets between them, showcasing their dominance on a well-grassed surface that offered plenty of assistance to fast bowlers throughout the day.
Match progress
West Indies lose a wicket but end day on top
In their reply, West Indies lost debutant opener Kevlon Anderson to a delivery from Starc that clipped the top of his off-stump. However, they managed to end the day on 16/1 with Brandon King and Roston Chase at the crease. The match is finely poised as we head into Day 2 with Australia's total still under scrutiny and West Indies looking to build a solid foundation for their innings.
DYK
Key changes in both camps
Notably, Australia have fielded four frontline pacers in this game as Nathan Lyon was left out. This was the first instance of Lyon warming the benches in a Test match since 2013 despite being fit. Meanwhile, Scott Boland replaced him in the XI. On the other hand, WI have dropped their out-of-form opener Kraigg Brathwaite. This removal marked the end of Brathwaite's streak of 90 successive Tests, the most for a WI player.