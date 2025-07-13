Day-Night Test: Australia struggle against West Indies pace attack

Australia 's batting line-up crumbled on Day 1 of the third and final Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. They were folded for just 225 runs in their first innings despite being well placed at 129/2 at one stage. Shamar Joseph claimed four wickets. In response, WI finished the day at 16/1 as Mitchell Starc, playing his 100th Test, struck early. Notably, the ongoing game is a Day-Night affair as Australia are 2-0 up in the series.

Match highlights Debutant Joseph shines with the ball Six of Australia's top eight batters touched the 20-run mark, but none of them managed a half-century. Cameron Green (46) and Steve Smith (48) were their top run-getters, having added 61 runs for the third wicket. However, WI pacers ran down the middle and lower order as the Aussies perished for a paltry score. Youngster Joseph made his mark with impressive figures of 4/33 in 14 overs. Notably, Alzarri Joseph could only bowl seven overs due to an injury.

Bowling brilliance A collective bowling effort from West Indies Along with Joseph, Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves also shined with the ball for West Indies. Seales took 3/59, while Greaves claimed 3/56. The trio shared all 10 Australian wickets between them, showcasing their dominance on a well-grassed surface that offered plenty of assistance to fast bowlers throughout the day.

Match progress West Indies lose a wicket but end day on top In their reply, West Indies lost debutant opener Kevlon Anderson to a delivery from Starc that clipped the top of his off-stump. However, they managed to end the day on 16/1 with Brandon King and Roston Chase at the crease. The match is finely poised as we head into Day 2 with Australia's total still under scrutiny and West Indies looking to build a solid foundation for their innings.