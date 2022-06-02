Sports

West Indies beat Netherlands in second ODI: Records broken

West Indies beat the Netherlands in the second ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing series. The Dutch were off to a positive start before losing their way to get bowled out for 214. Akeal Hossain claimed a four-wicket haul. In response, WI were tottering on 99/5 before Brandon King and Keacy Karty added a valiant stand to get the side home.

NED vs WI How did the match pan out?

Netherlands were 101/0 at one stage before wickets kept falling. Scott Edwards scored a fighting fifty for his side to help Netherlands surpass 200. WI lost five wickets for 99 and were in a spot of bother. The likes of King and Carty added a century-plus stand to make sure WI sealed a crucial win. King remained unbeaten on 91 and Carty scored 43*.

Duo Vikramjit and ODowd impress for Netherlands

Playing his fifth ODI, Vikramjit Singh scored a 58-ball 46 for the Dutch. His innings was laced with five fours and a six. Singh now has 168 runs in ODIs at 33.60. His opening partner Max ODowd hammered 51 from 78 balls. He hit three fours and a six. ODowd now has 449 ODI runs at 40.81. This was his fourth ODI fifty.

Information 101-run opening stand for the Dutch

Vikramjit and ODowd shared 101 runs for the first wicket. This was Netherlands' fourth century-plus stand for the first wicket in ODIs and a maiden one versus West Indies. This was overall their 17th century-plus stand in ODIs (any wicket).

Bowling Career-best figures for Akeal

Akeal gave away 39 runs for his four wickets in 10 overs. This is now his best spell in ODI cricket. The pacer has raced to 28 ODI wickets at 22.18. Alzarri Joseph (2/30) has raced to 73 ODI wickets at 27.90. He steered clear of former WI bowler Daren Powell (71).

Information Fifth ODI fifty for Edwards

Scott Edwards was the top scorer for Netherlands with a gutsy 68. He played a patient knock, consuming 89 balls and hitting just the one four. He now has 460 runs at 30.66. This was his fifth ODI half-century.

Information 2nd ODI fifty for Brandon King

King slammed his second ODI fifty. He slammed nine fours and three sixes. This is now his highest ODI score as well. He has also gotten past 250 ODI runs.