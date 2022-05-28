Sports

RCB's Mohammed Siraj registers an unwanted record: Details here

Written by V Shashank May 28, 2022, 04:08 pm 2 min read

Siraj didn't fare well in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj conceded figures worth 0/31 against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday. He bowled two overs and was dispatched for three sixes in the same. RCB eventually lost the game, failing to defend 158 runs. Siraj ended up conceding the most sixes in IPL 2022. Here's more.

IPL 2022 Siraj averaged 57.11 in IPL 2022

Siraj clipped nine wickets across 15 matches. The pacer averaged a sorry 57.11 and had an economy of 10.07. He pocketed his best figures in the tournament (2/30) against RR in Pune. Siraj conceded 514 runs this season, the most so far. In the process, he was slammed the most number of sixes in IPL 2022 (31), with colleague Wanindu Hasaranga (30) trailing him.

Context Why does this story matter?

It was the worst season for Siraj in the cash-rich league.

A crafty bowler that he is, more so, in the powerplay, Siraj looked out of sorts this season.

He was battered all across the stadium, while his colleagues Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel proved menacing.

Siraj, who was retained by RCB for Rs. 7 crore, would want to reflect on his season.

Record Most sixes conceded in a single edition of IPL

As stated, Siraj now holds the record of conceding the most number of sixes this season (31). Unfortunately, that is the most sixes conceded by a player in a single edition of IPL. Earlier, CSK pacer Dwyane Bravo held the record to his name. He was belted for 29 sixes (2018). Prior to him, Yuzvendra Chahal was slammed for a record 28 sixes (2015).

IPL Siraj fared well in the middle overs

As per ESPNCricinfo, Siraj pocketed five wickets in the powerplay this season. However, he was bashed for 317 runs and averaged 63.40 in the same. He was struck for 32 fours and 17 sixes. He fared decently in the middle-overs, affecting three dismissals at 26.33. However, he turned up with abysmal numbers in the death overs. He conceded 118(48) and averaged 118.00.

Career A look at Siraj's career in IPL

Siraj has affected 59 dismissals in 65 appearances in the lucrative tournament. He averages 33.06 and has an economy of 8.77. His best figures in IPL read 4/32, which he attained against Gujarat Lions in 2017. He notched mind-boggling numbers between IPL 2020 and 2021. He clipped 22 wickets in 24 matches at an economy rate of 7.44 and an average of 26.77.