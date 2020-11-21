Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, on Friday, lost his father Mohammed Ghouse. Reportedly, Ghouse lost the battle to a lung ailment and passed away at the age of 53. It is understood that Siraj, who is in Australia with the Indian squad, will not return back to perform his father's last rites, owing to quarantine protocols. Here is more.

Loss I lost the biggest support of my life: Siraj

A distressed Siraj opened up after getting to know about the demise. "I know what kind of hardship my dad faced in my early days driving an auto rickshaw to let me pursue my passion for the game," said Siraj. "It is shocking. I lost the biggest support of my life. It was his dream to see me play for the country."

Quote 'He told me to make the country proud', adds Siraj

"My dad's wish was always this 'my son, you should make my country proud'. And, I will do that for sure. Coach Shastri Sir and captain Virat Kohli just told me to be bold and are lending all the support," he added.

Siraj Siraj is looked upon as the fifth pace-bowling option

Siraj's decision to stay back despite the grievous loss is certainly a bold one. The 26-year-old, who has played three internationals, is a part of India's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Presently, he is deemed as the fifth pace-bowling option along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini. Meanwhile, the participation of Ishant Sharma is yet to be confirmed.

Information He has been training with the Indian contingent

The Indian squad has been undergoing the 14-day mandatory quarantine and training in Sydney after arriving on November 13. In a video posted on social media by the BCCI on Tuesday, Siraj and Shami were seen bowling with the pink and red balls.

IPL 2020 Siraj's magnificent run in IPL fetched him Test spot