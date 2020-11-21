Australia and India are set to lock horns for a three-match ODi series, starting on November 27. The two teams are braced for a long series Down Under, which also comprises of three T20Is and four Tests. Australian skipper Aaron Finch enjoys playing against the Men in Blue.. The senior opening batsman will be aiming to script several records in the upcoming ODI series.

Feats A look at Finch's ODI feats and performance against India

In 129 ODI matches, Finch has accumulated a total of 4,983 runs at an average of 40.84. He has smashed 16 tons and 27 fifties, with a best of 153*. Notably, Finch has an ODI strike rate of 88.31. Against India, the right-handed batsman has amassed 1,211 runs in 29 ODIs. He has registered three tons and seven fifties against India at 44.85.

Runs Finch is set to surpass the 5,000-run mark in ODIs

Finch is 17 shy of registering 5,000 career ODI runs. He could become only the 16th Australian to achieve this milestone. Finch also needs 105 runs more to get past Andrew Symonds' tally (5,088). If Finch hits a century, then he can also steer clear of former Aussie great Adam Gilchrist in terms of ODI centuries (16).

Versus India Finch can smash these records against India

Finch is the joint-eighth run-scorer in Australia-India ODI matches. Notably, he is also the fifth-highest run-scorer against India for the Aussies. Finch needs two more to get past David Boon's tally of 1.212 runs. He has hit 26 sixes against India and needs seven more to surpass the legendary Ricky Ponting (32).

Do you know? Finch four shy of 500 career ODI fours