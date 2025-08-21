Aryan Khan's 'The Bads of Bollywood': Plot, cast, and more

Netflix recently unveiled the preview for The Ba***ds of Bollywood , marking Aryan Khan 's directorial debut. The series, set to premiere on September 18, features an ensemble cast that includes Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, and Mona Singh . Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd., it's created and written by Khan along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.

Series theme Preview and plot details The preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood offers a glimpse into a stylized yet chaotic world filled with self-aware humor and a tongue-in-cheek tone. The makers described it as "the ultimate underdog story that asks: how far will you go for your dream, what are you willing to lose, and can you survive a few Bollywood baddies along the way (pun totally intended!)."

Twitter Post See the trailer here Bohot hard. Aur bohot heart bhi ❤️‍🔥🎬

Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix.#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/BelJPtCt99 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 20, 2025

Cast introduction Meet the cast of 'The Bads of Bollywood' During the launch event, Shah Rukh Khan introduced the cast of The Ba***ds of Bollywood with his signature charm and wit. The star-studded lineup includes Deol, Lalwani, Bambba, Manish Chaudhari, Pahwa, Singh, Raghav Juyal, and Anya Singh. They were also joined by Vijayant Kohli and Gautami Kapoor, who shared their experiences working on this no-filter series.