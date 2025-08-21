'Vishwambhara' to release in summer 2026, confirms Chiranjeevi

Film details

Chiranjeevi described Vishwambhara as a "wonderful story like the Chandamama," which he believes will appeal to both children and adults. The film, directed by Vassishta, features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead and Ashika Ranganath in a key role. It also stars Kunal Kapoor. The cinematography is handled by Chota K Naidu, while the production design is by AS Prakash. The makers have also revealed that the teaser will drop today evening at 6:06PM.