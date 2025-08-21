'Vishwambhara' to release in summer 2026, confirms Chiranjeevi
What's the story
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has confirmed that his upcoming socio-fantasy entertainer Vishwambhara will be released in summer 2026. The announcement was made via a video clip shared by the makers on Thursday, a day before the actor's birthday. In the video, Chiranjeevi addressed concerns over the film's delay and explained that it was due to heavy reliance on VFX and graphics for the second half of the movie.
Chiranjeevi described Vishwambhara as a "wonderful story like the Chandamama," which he believes will appeal to both children and adults. The film, directed by Vassishta, features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead and Ashika Ranganath in a key role. It also stars Kunal Kapoor. The cinematography is handled by Chota K Naidu, while the production design is by AS Prakash. The makers have also revealed that the teaser will drop today evening at 6:06PM.
Produced by the renowned UV Creations, Vishwambhara is a big-budget film with striking visuals. The makers are reportedly going all out to ensure that Vassishta's vision is realized. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is also busy with his two upcoming films with directors Anil Ravipudi and Srikanth Odela.