Cricket South Africa (CSA), on Saturday, confirmed that one more player from the squad tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the limited-overs series against England. The result came after the second mandatory round of testing. Reportedly, the player has been isolated and moved to separate accommodation with immediate effect. Also, the intra-squad practice match, that was scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.

Here is what CSA stated in an official release

"Team management and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are in close communication with their counterparts from the England Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure full transparency and the most responsible plan of action going forward," CSA said in an official release.

Two Proteas cricketers sent back

CSA further clarified that the intra-squad practice match that was scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled. Meanwhile, the two players, Marco Marais and Stefan Tait, have been released after the test results came out. They were called up to the camp to assist the team in their preparation for the practice match and will no longer be joining the team.

All England players had tested negative

On the other hand, all the English players tested negative, earlier this week. A statement from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) read, "All COVID-19 tests administered from the England camp earlier this week all returned negative results. Our plans continue and the team are preparing to play our first intra -squad warm-up match as normal at Newlands tomorrow."

Earlier, one South African player had tested positive

Earlier in the week, the cricket board had confirmed that one player tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, three players were put into self-isolation as a precautionary measure. Notably, the names of all three cricketers remained undisclosed.

South Africa vs England: A look at the schedule