ChatGPT's upcoming agents will compete with Excel and PowerPoint
ChatGPT's upcoming agents will compete with Excel and PowerPoint
ChatGPT could soon handle spreadsheets and presentations

ChatGPT's upcoming agents will compete with Excel and PowerPoint

By Mudit Dube
Jul 16, 2025
09:19 am
What's the story

OpenAI is said to be developing new features for ChatGPT that will rival Microsoft's Office suite, especially Excel and PowerPoint. The upcoming tools would allow users to create and edit spreadsheets and presentations directly within the ChatGPT platform. The Information reported this, citing a source familiar with OpenAI's plans.

Compatibility

ChatGPT will be able to create and edit files

The new tools, which are still in development, will support open-source formats that work seamlessly with Microsoft's productivity apps. This means users won't need Microsoft software to create or edit files. Instead, buttons within the ChatGPT interface would help users create or edit spreadsheet and presentation files directly inside the chatbot environment.

AI evolution

OpenAI is also developing 'agents' for more complex tasks

OpenAI is also said to be developing more advanced "agents"—AI-driven tools that can perform complex, multi-step tasks. These could include generating reports from corporate or public datasets, scheduling meetings, and performing basic internet actions. If successful, these agents could revolutionize how ChatGPT is used in office workflows, ranging from administrative assistance to data analysis.

Feature constraints

ChatGPT could become a lightweight productivity platform

As per the report, the new features have some limitations for now. Users may experience slow performance and lack of key functions such as real-time collaboration or cloud storage. However, if OpenAI can overcome these issues, ChatGPT could become more than just a chatbot. It could evolve into a lightweight productivity platform capable of handling everyday office tasks without ever opening Excel or PowerPoint.