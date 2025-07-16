ChatGPT's upcoming agents will compete with Excel and PowerPoint

OpenAI is said to be developing new features for ChatGPT that will rival Microsoft's Office suite, especially Excel and PowerPoint. The upcoming tools would allow users to create and edit spreadsheets and presentations directly within the ChatGPT platform. The Information reported this, citing a source familiar with OpenAI's plans.

Compatibility ChatGPT will be able to create and edit files The new tools, which are still in development, will support open-source formats that work seamlessly with Microsoft's productivity apps. This means users won't need Microsoft software to create or edit files. Instead, buttons within the ChatGPT interface would help users create or edit spreadsheet and presentation files directly inside the chatbot environment.

AI evolution OpenAI is also developing 'agents' for more complex tasks OpenAI is also said to be developing more advanced "agents"—AI-driven tools that can perform complex, multi-step tasks. These could include generating reports from corporate or public datasets, scheduling meetings, and performing basic internet actions. If successful, these agents could revolutionize how ChatGPT is used in office workflows, ranging from administrative assistance to data analysis.