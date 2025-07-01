Google slams EU tech laws, says innovation is being killed

Google has warned that the European Union's (EU) new tech regulations are stifling innovation, harming both businesses and consumers in Europe. The warning comes as part of a response to ongoing antitrust investigations by the EU against Google under its Digital Markets Act (DMA). The act accuses Google of favoring its own services like Google Shopping, Google Hotels, and Google Flights over competitors. The charges may result in fines of up to 10% of its global annual revenue.

Compliance request Google wants regulators to define what it needs to do Google has requested EU regulators to provide more detailed guidance on how it can comply with these new rules. The tech giant also wants its critics to provide hard evidence of costs and benefits, in order to prove their case. This comes as part of a broader strategy by Google to defend itself against the DMA charges while continuing to innovate within the EU market.

User impact Google's lawyer to argue about real-world implications of DMA Google's lawyer Clare Kelly, is expected to raise concerns about the real-world implications of the DMA. She will argue that these regulations are resulting in poorer online products and experiences for Europeans. The tech giant has already made some changes to its services after talks with the Commission but they have led to higher costs for European users seeking travel tickets as they cannot directly access airline sites.