Brentford FC have announced the signing of Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth in a club-record deal worth up to £42.5 million, as per BBC Sport. The Burkina Faso international has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with an option for an additional year. The 23-year-old forward scored nine goals in 37 appearances across all competitions last season and is seen as a replacement for Bryan Mbeumo, who joined Manchester United in July.

Player profile Ouattara struggled to make a mark at Bournemouth Ouattara joined Bournemouth in January 2023 from French club Lorient. However, sources close to the player have said he was looking for a move as he struggled to make a mark at the Cherries. Brentford manager Keith Andrews expressed his delight at signing Ouattara, saying they were surprised he was available and focused on bringing him in due to his Premier League experience despite limited game time.

Future prospects Andrews believes fans will love Ouattara Andrews believes Ouattara could be a great asset for Brentford. He said, "He suits the way we want to play - he has something that we were lacking in the forward line, and he will complement what we already have in the building." The manager also added that fans would love Ouattara as "he's the type of player that they will get off their seat for."

Transfer speculation Nottingham Forest were also interested in Ouattara Nottingham Forest were also interested in Ouattara but opted for England Under-21 winger Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich Town for £37.5 million. It remains to be seen if Ouattara's signing will lead to striker Yoane Wissa leaving Brentford. On Thursday, Andrews said Wissa would not feature in their Premier League opener against Forest amid uncertainty over his future at the club.

Career A look at the player's career Ouattara made 88 appearances for Bournemouth and scored 11 times. He made 37 appearances last season and scored 9 goals. 81 of his appearances came in the Premier League. He scored nine goals, including 7 last season. Before that, he played for Lorient, scoring 7 goals in 44 matches with 43 appearances coming in Ligue 1.

Information A look at his Premier League stats In 81 Premier League matches, the player owns 9 goals and 9 assists. He has an XG of 8.36 and an XA of 3.29. He owns 279 touches in the opposition box and has smashed the woodwork thrice. He has won 361 duels.