Bayern Munich 's latest German Super Cup victory over Stuttgart has been hailed as "extra important" by Vincent Kompany, who praised the team's performance despite not having a direct role with the club. The match was particularly special as it was played for a trophy named after the legendary Franz Beckenbauer . Goals from Harry Kane and new signing Luiz Diaz helped Bayern clinch the title, their 11th overall in this competition.

Trophy importance Kompany praises Bayern's performance Kompany stressed the significance of the trophy, saying, "The title is extra important because it's the Franz Beckenbauer Super Cup - that'll always be special for Bayern." Although not directly associated with Bayern Munich, he acknowledged Stuttgart's tough reputation but praised the team's performance. Despite a shorter pre-season due to Club World Cup commitments, Kompany remained optimistic and said, "We had the chance to start out with a title. That was our goal and we've achieved it."

Team spirit Neuer dismisses notions of fatigue Bayern's captain Manuel Neuer also expressed his happiness at winning the title. He said, "It's a title! That's obviously very important for us." Neuer dismissed any notions of fatigue in the team and emphasized their desire to continue their pre-season form into the league. Despite Stuttgart's strong performance, Bayern managed to maintain their dominance over them, winning 15 out of their last 16 encounters.

Coaching perspective Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness urges players to show more maturity Stuttgart's head coach Sebastian Hoeness was disappointed with the result and called it a "needless defeat." He urged his players to show more maturity in similar situations going forward. Despite the loss, he acknowledged Bayern's strong performance and said, "Still, it was a game where Bayern had to go to their limit."