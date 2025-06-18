What's the story

Google has expanded its Gemini AI model family with the stable release of Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash.

The new models are now available for developers to build on, marking a major milestone in Google's AI journey.

Gemini 2.5 builds on Google DeepMind's hybrid-reasoning architecture, aiming to deliver powerful AI reasoning capabilities with improved efficiency and speed across multiple applications.

The tech giant also previewed its upcoming high-efficiency model, dubbed Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite. This cost-friendly model was earlier in experimental stage.