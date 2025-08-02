LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Meet Arvinder Bahal, Agra-born US citizen to fly to space
Summarize
Meet Arvinder Bahal, Agra-born US citizen to fly to space
The NS-34 mission will take place on August 3

Meet Arvinder Bahal, Agra-born US citizen to fly to space

By Akash Pandey
Aug 02, 2025
05:59 pm
What's the story

Arvinder Singh Bagal, an Agra-born US citizen and real estate investor, is set to embark on a journey into space aboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket. The NS-34 mission will take place on August 3, 2025. It'll be an 11-minute suborbital flight from West Texas, USA. The crew will experience weightlessness and breathtaking views of Earth during the trip. Bahal's upcoming spaceflight is a testament to Blue Origin's vision of making space accessible to people from all walks of life.

Explorer's journey

Take a look at Bahal's journey

Bahal, a naturalized US citizen, is an avid adventurer with a passion for global travel. He has been to places as diverse as the North Pole and the Pyramids of Giza. An experienced pilot and helicopter training holder, Bahal has dedicated his life to exploration. His upcoming spaceflight with Blue Origin is another milestone in his long journey of adventure.

Crew composition

Other notable passengers on the flight

The NS-34 mission's crew is a mix of different nationalities and professions. This includes crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun, who famously paid $28 million for 19 space-focused charities. Sun was also the winner of the first New Shepard seat auction in 2021. Also on board are Turkish businessman Gokhan Erdem, Puerto Rican meteorologist Deborah Martorell, philanthropist Lionel Pitchford, and entrepreneur J.D. Russell (a previous NS-28 passenger).

Twitter Post

Meet the NS-34 crew

Launch specifics

When and where to watch the launch live

The NS-34 mission will take off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas at 6:00pm IST. The event will be streamed live on Blue Origin's website, starting half an hour before liftoff. This way, space enthusiasts and curious viewers worldwide can tune in to witness this next step in civilian space exploration. So far, Blue Origin has flown 70 people across the Karman line on it New Shepard suborbital flights.