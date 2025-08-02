Meet Arvinder Bahal, Agra-born US citizen to fly to space

Arvinder Singh Bagal, an Agra-born US citizen and real estate investor, is set to embark on a journey into space aboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket. The NS-34 mission will take place on August 3, 2025. It'll be an 11-minute suborbital flight from West Texas, USA. The crew will experience weightlessness and breathtaking views of Earth during the trip. Bahal's upcoming spaceflight is a testament to Blue Origin's vision of making space accessible to people from all walks of life.

Explorer's journey Take a look at Bahal's journey Bahal, a naturalized US citizen, is an avid adventurer with a passion for global travel. He has been to places as diverse as the North Pole and the Pyramids of Giza. An experienced pilot and helicopter training holder, Bahal has dedicated his life to exploration. His upcoming spaceflight with Blue Origin is another milestone in his long journey of adventure.

Crew composition Other notable passengers on the flight The NS-34 mission's crew is a mix of different nationalities and professions. This includes crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun, who famously paid $28 million for 19 space-focused charities. Sun was also the winner of the first New Shepard seat auction in 2021. Also on board are Turkish businessman Gokhan Erdem, Puerto Rican meteorologist Deborah Martorell, philanthropist Lionel Pitchford, and entrepreneur J.D. Russell (a previous NS-28 passenger).

Twitter Post Meet the NS-34 crew Welcome to Astronaut Village, NS-34 Crew! pic.twitter.com/XxOhuCpbLJ — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) August 1, 2025