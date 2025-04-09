What's the story

In a first-of-its-kind move, pop star Katy Perry is going to embark on an all-female commercial spaceflight next week.

The launch, due on Monday, will be carried out by Blue Origin, a space technology company founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

The mission is particularly historic as it will be the first all-female flight since Valentina Tereshkova's solo journey in 1963.

Here's all you need to know about it.