Who is Sonam Bajwa? Punjabi star who might join 'King'
What's the story
The much-awaited action thriller King, helmed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been hogging all the headlines of late.
While earlier reports suggested a special appearance by Deepika Padukone, the director recently shut down those rumors, calling them "false."
Meanwhile, Punjabi superstar Sonam Bajwa is now rumored to have an extended cameo in King.
Let's get to know more about this Punjabi star.
Casting news
First, here's what we know about Bajwa's 'King' role
A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama, "Sonam is a superstar of Punjab and is all set to make her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in King."
The insider further revealed that Bajwa will have an extended cameo in the film. However, details about her character remain undisclosed.
King is set to go on floors in June 2025, with part of the shoot happening in India. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.
Rise to fame
Bajwa debuted in cinema in 2013, following Miss India stint
Bajwa, born in Nainital in 1989, started her journey as an air hostess before entering the Femina Miss India contest in 2012.
She made her acting debut with Best Of Luck (2013) and quickly rose to fame with Punjabi hits like Punjab 1984, Carry On Jatta 2, and Honsla Rakh.
One of the highest-paid female actors in Punjabi cinema, the Ardab Mutiyaran star is now making waves in Bollywood too.
Upcoming projects
She has multiple Bollywood projects in her kitty
While Bajwa had a brief cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala, King is shaping up to be her most significant Bollywood project yet.
The Punjabi star is currently juggling multiple films, including Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, and Deewaniyat.
Fans are especially excited to see her share screen space with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4 and Harshvardhan Rane in Deewaniyat.
But if reports are to be believed, King could be her biggest breakthrough in Hindi cinema.