What's the story

The much-awaited action thriller King, helmed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been hogging all the headlines of late.

While earlier reports suggested a special appearance by Deepika Padukone, the director recently shut down those rumors, calling them "false."

Meanwhile, Punjabi superstar Sonam Bajwa is now rumored to have an extended cameo in King.

Let's get to know more about this Punjabi star.