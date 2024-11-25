Summarize Simplifying... In short Abhishek's new film 'I Want to Talk' raked in ₹1.3cr over its opening weekend, starting with a ₹25L collection on day one and seeing a slight rise over the weekend. However, it's up against tough competition from Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' is gaining momentum in its second week, thanks to positive word of mouth and tax-free status. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'I Want to Talk' box office collection

Abhishek's 'I Want to Talk' collects ₹1.3cr over opening weekend

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:00 am Nov 25, 202411:00 am

What's the story Abhishek Bachchan's latest release, I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, has opened to a slow start at the box office, earning ₹1.3cr over the opening weekend. The movie hit theaters on Friday (November 22). Despite being hailed as one of Bachchan's best performances, the film's niche appeal and low-key promotion strategy have led to its modest box office numbers.

Box office breakdown

'I Want to Talk' box office performance and audience appeal

The film's box office journey started with a ₹25L opening day collection. It witnessed a slight increase in earnings over the weekend, making ₹55L on Saturday and ₹50L on Sunday. This took its total three-day collection to ₹1.3cr. However, it faces stiff competition from Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which continue to dominate the box office with daily earnings of ₹1-2cr as they enter their fourth weekend.

Competing films

'The Sabarmati Report' sees surge in 2nd week

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report, which is now in its second week, has started picking up pace owing to good word of mouth and tax-free status. On Saturday, it started churning out numbers similar to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The surge could be a good omen for the film if it continues this way in the next few days.