Summarize Simplifying... In short On the eve of Diwali, Delhi's leader, Kejriwal, urged residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers due to the health risks, particularly for children, associated with the pollution they cause.

He emphasized that this issue transcends religious boundaries, affecting everyone's health.

In a positive turn, Kejriwal also announced that, for the first time in 18 years, all sanitation workers received their salaries and Diwali bonuses before the end of October, a significant improvement from the usual seven to eight-month delay. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kejriwal said pollution from fireworks has long-term adverse effects

'Don't burst firecrackers...': Kejriwal's message to Delhi on Diwali eve

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:10 pm Oct 30, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has once again appealed to Delhiites to not burst firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. He explained that the ban isn't a religious matter but a public health issue. "Diwali is a festival of lights, not of firecrackers," he said at a press conference on Wednesday, stressing that pollution from fireworks has long-term adverse effects, especially on children.

Health concerns

Kejriwal highlights health risks of firecracker pollution

Further, Kejriwal highlighted the health hazards of firecracker pollution, especially for kids. He appealed to people to choose health over tradition, saying "whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it." The AAP leader also highlighted that this problem is not limited to any religion. "There is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone's life is important," he added.

Workers' welfare

Kejriwal announces timely payment of sanitation workers' salaries

In a related development, Kejriwal announced that the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) has paid salaries and Diwali bonuses to all sanitation workers before the end of October. This is a major departure from previous years when payments were usually delayed by seven to eight months. "This is the first time in 18 years that they are getting their salary before the end of the month," he said, extending his Diwali greetings to all sanitation workers and their families.