'Singham Again' releases on Diwali

Ahead of 'Singham Again,' 'Singham' set to hit theaters again

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:56 pm Oct 11, 202401:56 pm

What's the story In a surprise announcement on Friday, director Rohit Shetty announced that the original Singham film, featuring Ajay Devgn, will be re-released in theaters. The decision comes ahead of the third installment in the series, Singham Again, which is set to premiere on Diwali. Shetty shared a motion poster on Instagram featuring Devgn in his iconic Singham pose and wrote: "Before he comes with his full force on Diwali...Experience SINGHAM once more before SINGHAM AGAIN!"

Release date

'Singham' re-release scheduled for October 18

The re-release of Singham will hit theaters across India on October 18, just two weeks ahead of the premiere of Singham Again. The decision to re-release the film was taken due to "the overwhelming demand of fans eager to experience the mass entertainer Singham again on the big screen," a press note from the makers said. However, no further details about this theatrical return have been revealed yet.

Film success

'Singham': A box office hit and foundation of 'Cop Universe'

The first Singham film, which hit the screens in 2011, was a remake of Suriya's Tamil blockbuster of the same name. It featured Devgn along with Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal. The film turned out to be a massive box office success, earning ₹141 crore on a budget of ₹40 crore. Its success birthed a sequel, Singham Returns, and two spinoffs - Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi - completing Shetty's Cop Universe.

Upcoming release

'Singham Again' to expand Shetty's 'Cop Universe'

The upcoming film Singham Again will be an Avengers-style crossover event in Shetty's Cop Universe. The film stars Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, while Singh and Kumar will also be seen. It also introduces two new characters played by Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. Singham Again releases on November 1 during the Diwali weekend.