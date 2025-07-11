Who's Harjeet Singh Laddi, terrorist behind Kapil Sharma's cafe shooting  

Harjeet Singh Laddi, or "Laddi Khalistani," connected to the outlawed Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), has claimed responsibility for the shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma 's new cafe in Surrey, Canada . On Thursday, unidentified assailants fired multiple rounds at the establishment, with some reports indicating as many as 12 shots. Later, in a Facebook post, Laddi said the shooting was in retaliation for comments made about Nihang Sikhs on a television show hosted by Sharma.

Investigation underway Laddi demands public apology from Sharma Laddi claimed he had tried to contact Sharma's manager over the issue but was ignored. He demanded a public apology from the comedian for what he called a "mockery of Sikh spiritual traditions." "This is a mockery of Sikh spiritual traditions and the dignity of Nihang Singhs. No religion or spiritual identity should be ridiculed in the name of comedy," a statement said.

Who Originally from Garpadhana village in Punjab Originally from Garpadhana village in the Aur area of Nawanshahr, Punjab, Laddi has been listed as one of the most wanted terrorists by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He is a prominent operative for the outlawed terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a pro-Khalistan organization. Laddi is believed to be living in Germany and is considered an important figure in coordinating BKI's operations abroad, particularly in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Attacks Laddi accused of carrying out several deadly attacks Laddi is suspected of carrying out several deadly attacks in Punjab. He is accused of planning and carrying out the killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar (also known as Vikas Bagga) in Rupnagar, Punjab, in April 2024. He is part of a transnational terror network that allegedly aims to destabilize Punjab. Laddi's responsibilities include hiring local operators in India, supplying weaponry and ammunition, and providing logistical and financial support.