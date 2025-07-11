Who's Harjeet Singh Laddi, terrorist behind Kapil Sharma's cafe shooting
What's the story
Harjeet Singh Laddi, or "Laddi Khalistani," connected to the outlawed Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), has claimed responsibility for the shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma's new cafe in Surrey, Canada. On Thursday, unidentified assailants fired multiple rounds at the establishment, with some reports indicating as many as 12 shots. Later, in a Facebook post, Laddi said the shooting was in retaliation for comments made about Nihang Sikhs on a television show hosted by Sharma.
Laddi demands public apology from Sharma
Laddi claimed he had tried to contact Sharma's manager over the issue but was ignored. He demanded a public apology from the comedian for what he called a "mockery of Sikh spiritual traditions." "This is a mockery of Sikh spiritual traditions and the dignity of Nihang Singhs. No religion or spiritual identity should be ridiculed in the name of comedy," a statement said.
Originally from Garpadhana village in Punjab
Originally from Garpadhana village in the Aur area of Nawanshahr, Punjab, Laddi has been listed as one of the most wanted terrorists by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He is a prominent operative for the outlawed terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a pro-Khalistan organization. Laddi is believed to be living in Germany and is considered an important figure in coordinating BKI's operations abroad, particularly in Canada and the United Kingdom.
Attacks
Laddi accused of carrying out several deadly attacks
Laddi is suspected of carrying out several deadly attacks in Punjab. He is accused of planning and carrying out the killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar (also known as Vikas Bagga) in Rupnagar, Punjab, in April 2024. He is part of a transnational terror network that allegedly aims to destabilize Punjab. Laddi's responsibilities include hiring local operators in India, supplying weaponry and ammunition, and providing logistical and financial support.
Business impact
Reward of ₹10 lakh reward
Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for information on Laddi in connection with the targeted killing of the VHP leader. After the cafe shooting incident, Kap's Cafe released an official statement on Instagram. They described the incident as "heartbreaking" and said they are still "processing the shock." The cafe added that their mission is to bring warmth and community together through delicious coffee and friendly conversations.