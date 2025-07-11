Jasprit Bumrah registers his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed figures worth 5/74 from 27 overs as the visitors bowled England out for 387 on Day 2 of the 3rd Test match at Lord's. On Day 1, Bumrah claimed 1/35 from 18 overs. Four of his wickets arrived on Day 2. England, who resumed Day 2 on 251/4, went on to be bowled out for 387. Here's more.

Bowling A brilliant five-wicket effort Bumrah dismissed Harry Brook for 11 runs on Day 1, reducing England to 172/4. On Day 2, he dismissed overnight batter Ben Stokes in the morning session, breaking an 88-run stand. He also sent back centurion Joe Root (104) shortly thereafter before picking Chris Woakes' wicket off the very next delivery. Bumrah's final scalp was that of Jofra Archer.

Do you know? Bumrah gets Root for the 11th time in Tests As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has dismissed Root on 11 occasions in Test cricket from 27 innings. Root has amassed a total of 311 runs from 612 balls. His average against Bumrah reads 28.27. Meanwhile, 7 of these dismissals have come in England.

Wickets 5th five-wicket haul versus England Bumrah's 5/74 sees him race to 215 Test scalps from 47 matches at 19.49. This was his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Versus England, he has amassed 70 wickets from 16 matches at 22.05. This was his 5th five-wicket haul against England. Meanwhile, in England, the pacer owns 47 wickets at 25.23. He has four five-wicket hauls on English soil.

Information 155 wickets in SENA nations for Bumrah In 33 Test matches on SENA soil, Bumrah has raced to 155 wickets at 21.05. This is now his 11th Test five-wicket haul in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).