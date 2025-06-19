What's the story

England and India face each other in the first Test of the 5-match series, starting June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.

England announced their playing XI on Wednesday and opener Zak Crawley will lead the line alongside Ben Duckett upfront.

Crawley, who has been a regular feature of late for England, will be wary of the threat Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will provide.