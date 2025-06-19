Zak Crawley vs Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket: Decoding stats
What's the story
England and India face each other in the first Test of the 5-match series, starting June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.
England announced their playing XI on Wednesday and opener Zak Crawley will lead the line alongside Ben Duckett upfront.
Crawley, who has been a regular feature of late for England, will be wary of the threat Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will provide.
Numbers
Bumrah has dismissed Crawley 3 times in England
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 13 Test innings, Bumrah has dismissed Crawley 4 times.
The batter owns 118 runs from 227 balls at an average of 29.50. His strike rate in this contest is 51.98.
Bumrah has enjoyed success against Crawley in England. Across 4 innings, Crawley has been dismissed thrice at an average of 9.66.
Crawley owns 29 runs from 50 balls.
Crawley
Crawley's Test stats and numbers versus India
Crawley owns 3.023 runs from 54 Test matches at 31.48. He has 5 tons and 16 fifties.
In 9 matches against India, he has amassed 562 runs at 31.22 (50s: 5).
On home soil, Crawley has bagged 1,516 runs at 38.87 with 10 fifty-plus scores.
Versus India at home, the right-handed batter has smashed 88 runs across 4 innings at 22.
Bumrah
Bumrah's Test stats and numbers vs England
India's premier pacer Bumrah has bagged 205 wickets from 45 Tests at 19.40. He owns 13 five-wicket hauls.
In 14 matches versus England, Bumrah has taken 60 wickets at 22.16. He owns three five-wicket hauls.
A total of 145 scalps have come in SENA nations for Bumrah at 21.02 with 37 of these wickets in England alone at 26.27.