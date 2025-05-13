'Jasprit Bumrah deserves Test captaincy,' says R Ashwin
What's the story
Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Jasprit Bumrah as Rohit Sharma's potential successor to lead Team India in Test cricket.
The endorsement comes after both Rohit and Virat Kohli retired from the format.
On his YouTube show 'Ash Ki Baat,' Ashwin said he was surprised at their simultaneous retirement and stressed the leadership void it has created in the squad.
Captaincy endorsement
Bumrah's leadership potential recognized by Ashwin
Ashwin acknowledged Bumrah's potential to lead the team.
He said, "The team that will tour England will be a completely new team... where Bumrah will probably be the senior-most player."
He added, "He is obviously one of the captaincy options; I think he deserves the captaincy."
However, Ashwin also noted that any decision regarding Bumrah's appointment as captain would depend on his physical fitness.
Succession debate
Shubman Gill also in line to take over captaincy
Despite Bumrah's vice-captaincy until the recent Australian tour, Shubman Gill is being considered as a potential successor to Rohit.
The primary concern surrounding Bumrah's captaincy is managing his workload considering his past injury problems.
Ashwin was disappointed over both players' retirements, feeling they still had more to give. He said, "I honestly feel Kohli definitely had one-two years of Test cricket left in him."
Captaincy
Potential candidates for Test captaincy
Bumrah turns out to be an obvious choice on paper, however, given his track record of a recurring back injury, there is a chance of him missing the bus.
Bumrah is likely to miss a few matches in the upcoming World Test Championship cycle owing to workload management.
As mentioned, Gill is the likely candidate as he has been a Test regular of late. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is also in the fray.
Player reflections
Ashwin reflects on Rohit and Kohli's contributions
Ashwin emphasized Rohit's importance in India's success during his time, especially in the 2021 England series.
He said, "My favorite piece of batsmanship of Rohit for India was when he played in England [2021]. The opening partnership was gun, strong."
About Kohli's contribution as a Test cricketer, Ashwin called him "box office" and "brand ambassador of Test cricket," referring to his phenomenal performances like the twin-centuries in Adelaide on captaincy debut.