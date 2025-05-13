What's the story

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Jasprit Bumrah as Rohit Sharma's potential successor to lead Team India in Test cricket.

The endorsement comes after both Rohit and Virat Kohli retired from the format.

On his YouTube show 'Ash Ki Baat,' Ashwin said he was surprised at their simultaneous retirement and stressed the leadership void it has created in the squad.