Virat Kohli wants to retire from Tests, informs BCCI: Report
What's the story
Virat Kohli has officially communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his decision to retire from Test cricket, as per The Indian Express.
However, BCCI officials have requested him to reconsider the decision, especially with an important England tour coming up.
The final word on the matter is still awaited as Kohli is yet to respond to their request.
Report
Kohli has made up his mind
"He has made up his mind and has informed the board that he is moving on from Test cricket," a source told the newspaper.
"The BCCI has urged him to rethink as the crucial England tour is coming up. He is yet to revert on the request."
It must be noted that the 36-year-old is already retired from the T20I format.
Impact
Kohli's decision follows Rohit Sharma's Test retirement
Kohli's reported Test retirement decision comes soon after Rohit Sharma announced his own.
This leaves the Indian cricket team with a relatively inexperienced middle-order, to support KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top.
Rishabh Pant will also be there later down the order.
The absence of these two seasoned players could significantly impact India's performance in upcoming matches.
Performance
Kohli's Test career and recent struggles
Kohli has enjoyed a stellar Test career, having played 123 matches and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.
However, his form has declined in the past few years with an average of mere 23.75 in the five Tests in the recent Australian tour.
Among his eight dismissals on the tour, he was dismissed by deliveries outside off stump on seven occasions.
Thoughts
Kohli's reflections on his recent performance
After the Australian tour, Kohli had expressed his disappointment in an event for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and said, "I might not have an Australia tour again in me in four years' time."
He also spoke about the mental pressures after recent Test failures, saying they can lead players to burden themselves more and become desperate for impact.
This is his current state of mind as he considers retirement from Test cricket.
Guidance
Kohli's chat with Rahul Dravid
Kohli revealed a conversation with former captain Rahul Dravid helped him realign his mental state about his career.
"It pretty much comes down to just the pure joy and enjoyment and love for the game. And as long as that love is intact, I will continue to play the game," Kohli said, indicating his passion for cricket remains undiminished despite considering retirement.