ECB proposes to host remaining IPL 2025 matches, claims report
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended for a week amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
In this scenario, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suggested that the remaining matches be completed either in the UAE or England.
The England Cricket Board (ECB) has shown willingness to oblige, The Cricketer reported.
ECB proposal
ECB's offer comes amid IPL suspension
The ECB's offer to host the remaining IPL matches comes at a time when the tournament is on hold due to political tensions.
The relationship between BCCI and ECB has historically been amicable, with both boards collaborating on various initiatives such as scheduling international series and exploring new formats like The Hundred.
This collaboration continues even amidst current political challenges impacting the IPL.
PSL uncertainty
PSL 2025 postponed indefinitely due to India-Pakistan tensions
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has been postponed indefinitely, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced recently.
The decision comes amid rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border. The PCB said the action was taken on the advice of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
Considering the mental well-being of players and the concerns of their families for their safety, the PCB decided to postpone the tournament.