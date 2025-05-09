What's the story

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has been postponed indefinitely, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced recently.

The decision comes amid rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

The PCB said the action was taken on the advice of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Considering the mental well-being of players and the concerns of their families for their safety, the PCB decided to postpone the tournament.