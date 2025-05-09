PSL 2025 postponed indefinitely due to India-Pakistan tensions
What's the story
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has been postponed indefinitely, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced recently.
The decision comes amid rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border.
The PCB said the action was taken on the advice of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
Considering the mental well-being of players and the concerns of their families for their safety, the PCB decided to postpone the tournament.
Initial plans
PSL 2025 was scheduled to continue in the UAE
Just a day before this announcement, PCB had revealed plans for the remaining eight matches of PSL 2025 to be held in the UAE.
The exact dates and venues weren't disclosed then. However, with escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, those plans have now been scrapped.
Teams are disbanding immediately with arrangements being made for foreign players to return home.
Future prospects
Uncertain future for PSL 2025
As of now, there's no word on when or if the remaining matches of PSL 2025 will be rescheduled.
This postponement comes closely on the heels of a similar suspension in IPL amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
The PCB had convened an emergency meeting in Islamabad where foreign players expressed their preference to move the league to UAE.
Acknowledgment
PCB acknowledges support from stakeholders
In its statement about the postponement, PCB thanked its partners, franchises, players, broadcasters, sponsors and organizers for ensuring smooth conduct of PSL 2025 thus far.
The PCB recognizes the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organizers in having ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament thus far.
However, cricket, while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause.