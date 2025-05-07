Ashish Nehra, Hardik Pandya fined heavily in IPL 2025: Details
What's the story
In match 57 of the IPL 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium between the Mumbai Indians (MI )and Gujarat Titans (GT), GT coach Ashish Nehra was penalized for "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."
Meanwhile, MI captain Hardik Pandya and his teammates were also fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their loss to GT.
Additionally, GT won the rain-hit match by three wickets via the DLS method, chasing down a target of 147.
Here's more.
Team penalties
Hardik Pandya and MI fined for slow over-rate
The slow over-rate in their match against GT resulted in MI's skipper Pandya being fined ₹24 lakh.
Meanwhile, this was his second offense under his leadership this season.
As mentioned, his teammates were each fined either ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fee, whichever was lower.
The penalty was imposed as per IPL rules for ensuring a steady pace of play throughout the game.
Coach's fine
Nehra fined, given demerit point for IPL code breach
Nehra has been fined 25% of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct.
However, the IPL has not disclosed the specific details of the offense.
Meanwhile, this marks the second instance of a coach receiving a demerit point for a code violation this season, following Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel's penalty earlier in the tournament.
Match recap
GT snap MI's winning streak in low-scoring thriller
In a dramatic low-scoring IPL 2025 clash, GT edged past MI.
Chasing a revised DLS target of 147, GT were 132/6 in 18 overs when rain interrupted play, trailing by four runs.
Pandya's costly over gave GT momentum, with Sherfane Rutherford anchoring the chase.
After the break, GT held their nerve to score 15 in the final over and clinch a three-wicket win, despite a late collapse triggered by Jasprit Bumrah.
Earlier, MI posted 155/8, led by Will Jacks' fifty.