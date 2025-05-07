What's the story

In match 57 of the IPL 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium between the Mumbai Indians (MI )and Gujarat Titans (GT), GT coach Ashish Nehra was penalized for "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."

Meanwhile, MI captain Hardik Pandya and his teammates were also fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their loss to GT.

Additionally, GT won the rain-hit match by three wickets via the DLS method, chasing down a target of 147.

