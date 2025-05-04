Asked to bat, PBKS lost Priyansh Arya early on. However, a timely assault from Inglis fueled their powerplay phase.

Prabhsimran and Iyer then propelled the hosts past 120. While the former missed his ton, Wadhera, Shashank (33* off 15 balls), and Marcus Stoinis (15* off 5 balls) helped PBKS reach 236/5.

Akash Maharaj Singh and Digvesh Rathi took two wickets each but were expensive.