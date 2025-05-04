IPL 2025, PBKS go second with win over LSG: Stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants in Match 54 of IPL 2025 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
The Kings successfully defended 236, with Arshdeep Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai sharing five wickets. LSG were restricted 199/7.
Earlier, a 91-run knock from Prabhsimran Singh powered PBKS. Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer, and Shashank Singh also played substantial knocks.
PBKS have re-entered the top two with 15 points.
PBKS innings
PBKS bank on middle order
Asked to bat, PBKS lost Priyansh Arya early on. However, a timely assault from Inglis fueled their powerplay phase.
Prabhsimran and Iyer then propelled the hosts past 120. While the former missed his ton, Wadhera, Shashank (33* off 15 balls), and Marcus Stoinis (15* off 5 balls) helped PBKS reach 236/5.
Akash Maharaj Singh and Digvesh Rathi took two wickets each but were expensive.
LSG innings
How LSG fared in their run-chase
LSG lost their top three quite early in the Powerplay (27/3). Arshdeep destroyed their top order.
Although skipper Rishabh Pant showed some promise, he fell for 18 (17). Omarzai dismissed him and David Miller in consecutive overs.
Counter-attacking knocks from Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad inspired hope in the LSG camp, but they fell short.
The Super Giants lost by 37 runs.
Knock
Prabhsimran stars in PBKS's win
Prabhsimran lost the support of his opening partner Ary early on.
However, he held his end while Josh Inglis launched his counter-attack in the Powerplay. He later forged a 78-run partnership with Iyer to power PBKS.
Nehal Wadhera, thereafter, joined Prabhsimran, who fell in the 19th over to Digvesh Rathi. His 91 (48) included 6 fours and 7 sixes.
Half-centuries
Successive fifty-plus scores for Prabhsimran
Prabhsimran continues his rich vein of form in IPL 2025. He has now registered fifty-plus scores in three successive matches.
He scored 83 and 54 against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings respectively.
As per Cricbuzz, Prabhsimran now has the joint-most consecutive fifty-plus scores by a PBKS opener in the IPL, with KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.
Information
Most fifty-plus scores for PBKS before turning 25
According to Cricbuzz, Prabhsimran now has the most fifty-plus scores for PBKS before turning 25 in the IPL. With eight scores, he left star batter David Miller behind. The Proteas batter owns seven such scores.
Knock
Iyer completes 3,500 IPL runs
Iyer continued with his attacking approach, slamming a 25-ball 45.
His blazing knock, which had 4 fours and 2 sixes, didn't let PBKS's scoring rate drop after Inglis's dismissal.
With this, Iyer raced to 3,500 runs in the IPL. He has become the 22nd player to enter the 3,500-run club.
In 127 IPL games, the PBKS batter owns 3,532 runs at 33.63.
Information
PBKS reach second spot
As mentioned, PBKS have climbed to the second spot in the IPL 2025 standings. The team now has 7 wins and 3 defeats with 15 points. They are only behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points).