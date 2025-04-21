What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has made his bat talk in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

However, he has struggled while playing at PBKS' home ground, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

In a recent match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) here on Sunday, Iyer fell for a single-digit score yet again (6 off 10 balls).

Here we decode his struggles at home.