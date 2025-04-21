IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's batting woes persist in Mullanpur
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has made his bat talk in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
However, he has struggled while playing at PBKS' home ground, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.
In a recent match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) here on Sunday, Iyer fell for a single-digit score yet again (6 off 10 balls).
Here we decode his struggles at home.
Home ground hurdles
Iyer's batting struggles in Mullanpur
Iyer's four scores in Mullanpur this season read: 6(10), 0(2), 9(7), and 10(5).
These numbers add up to a dismal average of 6.25, the worst among players with 4+ innings at a single venue this IPL season, as per ESPNcricinfo.
In four innings at this ground, Iyer has scored only 25 runs at a strike rate of 104, much lower than his season strike rate of 185.21.
Away success
Iyer shines in away matches
In stark contrast to his home-ground performance, Iyer has been brilliant on the road this season.
He has scored a total of 238 runs across four away matches, including three half-centuries.
Iyer's strike rate in these games goes up to 201.69. As he has returned unbeaten twice in away games, his average is 119.
Overall, Iyer has played eight matches this season, managing 263 runs at an average of 43.83.
Team performance
Iyer's leadership skills shine
Despite his own batting woes in Mullanpur, Iyer's captaincy skills have been key to steering PBKS this season.
PBKS are currently fourth in the team standings with five wins in eight matches and an NRR of +0.177.
Notably, they lost the aforementioned game against RCB by seven wickets.