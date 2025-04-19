What's the story

14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the talk of the town after a sensational IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals.

Suryavanshi was top notch alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal as the duo's 85-run stand helped RR set the base after LSG managed 180/5 in Jaipur.

Match 36 of IPL 2025 went to the final over but LSG held on for a two-run win. RR managed 178/5.