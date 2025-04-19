IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi announces himself but LSG down RR
14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the talk of the town after a sensational IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals.
Suryavanshi was top notch alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal as the duo's 85-run stand helped RR set the base after LSG managed 180/5 in Jaipur.
Match 36 of IPL 2025 went to the final over but LSG held on for a two-run win. RR managed 178/5.
LSG
Summary of LSG's innings
LSG lost Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran cheaply. Markram scored 29 runs in the powerplay from 18 balls in LSG's 46/2.
In the 8th over, LSG also lost skipper Rishabh Pant (54/3).
Thereafter, Ayush Badoni supported Markram as he kept LSG's scoreboard moving.
LSG suffered a bit of a blip after Markram's fifty before Abdul Samad powered them to 180, scoring an unbeaten 30.
Markram
8th IPL fifty for Markram
Markram's knock of 66 had 5 fours and 3 sixes. He faced 45 balls. He has now raced to 1,269 runs in the IPL at 30.95.
This was his 8th fifty from 52 matches (50 innings). Markram owns 274 runs this season from 8 matches at 34.25. This was his 3rd fifty of the season.
30th T20 fifty for Markram
As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram has scored 4,679 runs in T20s from 192 matches (180 innings). He averages a neat 30.98 with his strike rate being 132.59. This was his 30th fifty. He also owns a ton.
Pooran
Nicholas Pooran becomes fourth WI player with 9,000 T20 runs
Star West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran completed 9,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The Caribbean dasher reached the landmark with his 1st run in the match. He is now the fourth player from the West Indies to attain this feat.
Pooran scored 11 runs versus RR on Saturday. He completed 9,000 runs (9,010) in his 392nd T20 encounter (366 innings). His strike rate is 150.14.
Badoni
Ayush Badoni slams fifty in his 50th IPL match
Badoni made his presence felt with a 50-run knock. Badoni was part of a 76-run stand for the 4th wicket alongside Markram.
Badoni's 34-ball 50 had a six and 5 fours. Playing his 50th IPL match, Badoni has raced to 815 runs at 25.46. He has featured in 42 innings. This was his 5th fifty in IPL. His strike rate is 134.26.
Duel
Wanindu Hasaranga dismisses Aiden Markram for 3rd time in T20s
RR's Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two wickets versus LSG.
Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for RR. He took 2/31 from his 4 overs. His spell included Markram's scalp.
Hasaranga has now dismissed Markram for the 3rd time across 5 T20 innings. Markram owns 33 runs from 34 balls in this duel. His strike rate is 97.05.
He averages a paltry 11 against Hasaranga.
RR bowlers
Key numbers of the RR bowlers
Jofra Archer picked 1/32 from his 4 overs. He owns 8 wickets from 8 matches in IPL 2025.
Sandeep Sharma proved to be costly, conceding 55 runs from 4 overs (1 wicket). He has 6 scalps this season.
Tushar Deshpande bowled well (1/26). In 7 matches this season, he has six wickets.
Lastly, Hasaranga raced to 9 scalps in 6 outings this season.
Start
Six off the first ball faced on debut
Suryavanshi, who came on as an Impact Player for RR, smashed his first ball for a thumping six over the deep cover boundary.
After hitting Shardul for a six in the 1st over, he smashed Avesh Khan for a six off the first ball he faced in the 2nd over.
He also smashed a four in the same over.
Progression
A whirlwind knock on debut
After the PP overs, Suryavanshi didn't spare Ravi Bishnoi, hitting him for a four in the 7th over.
Next up, Digvesh Singh Rathi was launched for a maximum as well. In the 9th over, the batter departed after a well made 34-run effort from just 20 balls. He struck at 170.
He smashed 2 fours and three sixes, adding 85 runs alongside Jaiswal.
Record
Youngest players in IPL history
14y 23d - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) vs LSG, 2025*
16y 157d - Prayas Ray Barman (RCB) vs SRH, 2019
17y 11d - Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PBKS) vs DC, 2018
17y 152d - Riyan Parag (RR) vs CSK, 2019
17y 179d - Pradeep Sangwan (DC) vs CSK, 2008
Jaiswal
Jaiswal scores 74 runs for RR
Jaiswal scored 74 runs from 52 balls, hitting 5 fours and four sixes. He was part of two fifty-plus stands.
Jaiswal owns 3,285 runs in 112 T20s (108 innings). He averages 32.20 (SR: 149.18).
This was his 21st T20 fifty (100s: 3).
1,914 of his runs have come in the IPL at 33 (50s: 13, 100s: 2).
He has struck at 148.71.
Parag chips in with 39
Parag scored a 39-run knock from 26 balls before Avesh Khan trapped him leg before. He hit three fours and two sixes. In 8 matches, Parag owns 212 runs at 30.28 (SR: 148.25).
LSG bowlers
Key summary of the LSG bowlers
Shardul picked 1/34 from three overs. He is the 4th bowler with 12 scalps in IPL 2025.
Avesh picked 3/37 and was the Man of the Match. He defended nine runs in the 20th over. He owns 8 scalps this season.
Digvesh Singh Rathi claimed 0/30 in his 4 overs. Ravi Bishnoi was economical (0/19) in his three overs.
Markram claimed 1/18 (2 overs).
A look at the points table
LSG are placed 4th in the IPL 2025 standings with 5 wins and three defeats from 8 matches. RR suffered their 6th defeat this season and are placed 8th.